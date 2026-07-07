Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin shower daughter Uhm Ji On, a vocal music student at Sunhwa Arts Middle School, with devoted support... "Test after test after test, it breaks my heart"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Uhm Tae-woong warmed hearts by showing his deep affection for his daughter, Uhm Ji On, who has grown up so much.

On the 7th, Uhm posted a photo on his account without any caption.

The photo showed the back of Uhm Ji On walking with an umbrella in the rain. As he watched his daughter stride confidently toward her destination, seemingly ahead of an important schedule, Uhm captured the moment in a photo and expressed his tender feelings.

The image, which seemed to reflect a father's heart as he dropped his daughter off by car and watched her walk away, also moved viewers. It conveyed the pride and support he must have felt as he looked at how much she had grown.

Yoon Hye-jin, Uhm Ji On's mother, also left a comment on the post that day, expressing concern for her daughter. Yoon wrote, "Tests, tests, tests. It breaks my heart," sharing the situation of her daughter having to travel for an exam despite the bad weather.

Meanwhile, Uhm Tae-woong married former ballerina Yoon Hye-jin in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Uhm Ji On.

The family appeared on the KBS2 variety show "Superman Is Back" in the past and received much love from viewers. Uhm Ji On, who was adored at the time for her cute and innocent charm, is now drawing renewed attention as she grows older and moves toward her own dreams.

Uhm Ji On entered Sunhwa Arts Middle School this year and is majoring in vocal music. After steadily preparing for the entrance exam, she achieved admission to the prestigious arts middle school, drawing congratulations and support.