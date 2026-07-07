Ock Joo-hyun Faces Backlash After Saying She Did Not Want Her Next Project, Says It Was "Just a Complaint to Fans, Separate from Professionalism"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Singer and musical actress Ock Joo-hyun directly addressed her remark that she did not want to take on her next project, explaining the background behind her comments.

In an interview with Xports News on the 7th, Ock Joo-hyun gave her own account of the recent "Ock Jangpan" controversy and the comments she made while speaking with fans about her next project.

She said she had been hurt by the "Ock Jangpan" label for four years, and explained that saying she did not want her next project was not a sign of irresponsibility toward the work, but a personal expression of how she felt.

Earlier, Ock Joo-hyun drew attention after candidly saying, "My next project is already contracted... it’s in the fall... but I don’t want to do that either, haha. Am I going through puberty these days?" Fans reacted by worrying about her condition and suggesting she might be experiencing burnout. Some others, however, said that since a next project had already been contracted, she should also consider the production staff and colleagues preparing the work with her.

In response, Ock Joo-hyun stressed in the interview, "The reason I had no choice but to act like I was fine all this time was because I was always tied to a production. It would have been awkward to hold a formal press conference. I can speak now because I am not attached to a project at the moment, and what I did was complain to my fans about my frustrated feelings. It has nothing to do with professional ethics."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com