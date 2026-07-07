"Do Not Touch It": What Is the Round Object Washed Up on the Beach?

Photo source = News.com

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] An unidentified object found on a beach in Australia has been identified as a rocket component that fell from a space launch vehicle.

Authorities said there could be more debris and urged the public to report any findings immediately and never touch them.

According to local media, including News.com, several metallic spherical objects were found on Forest Beach in Queensland, Australia, on the 4th, local time.

Authorities then closed part of the beach for safety reasons.

The Australian Space Agency (ASA), which collected and examined the objects, said on the 6th that they appeared to be a pressure vessel mounted on a space launch vehicle.

After a comprehensive analysis of the location and shape of the recovered objects, the agency explained, "They show characteristics consistent with debris that fell from the main body of a foreign launch vehicle that recently entered Earth's atmosphere."

However, it did not disclose which country or which launch vehicle the debris came from. The agency said it is now working with international partners to confirm the launch vehicle and the country of origin.

The agency also said it plans to continue searching for additional debris in cooperation with the state government.

It added, "Even if you find an object suspected to be space debris, never touch, move, or collect it yourself." It emphasized, "Assume it could be hazardous material, leave the area immediately, and report it to emergency services."

As private space development accelerates and satellite and rocket launches surge, cases of space debris found on coastlines and land around the world during atmospheric reentry are steadily increasing. Experts say most debris is not highly dangerous, but some pieces may contain residual propellant or high-pressure structures, making direct contact by the public potentially very dangerous.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com