Insurance Industry Steps Up Volunteer Work for Vulnerable Groups as Employee-Led Participation Rises

◇Shinhan Life has launched a relay volunteer campaign marking the start of its "Warm Filling" initiative. Photo provided by Shinhan Life

The insurance industry is actively carrying out volunteer work for vulnerable groups, including seniors living alone, low-income children and people with disabilities. Moving beyond simple donations, more employees and executives are now taking part directly in hands-on volunteer activities.

Shinhan Life held a five-day relay volunteer campaign with employees from June 29 to July 3. The campaign, organized to mark the company's fifth anniversary, involved about 280 employees. It was designed to reflect on the company's growth together with customers, sales partners, employees and local communities, and to express gratitude. Under five themes — seniors, society, environment, vulnerable groups and life — the company carried out a range of social contribution activities. These included serving meals to seniors at the Seoul Senior Welfare Center, cleaning up the Seoul National Cemetery, plogging along Cheonggyecheon, improving housing conditions in the alley housing area near Seoul Station, and participating in blood donation drives.

Mirae Asset Life Insurance held a volunteer activity last month with the Dongjak District home-based elderly welfare center to celebrate the birthdays of seniors. The event was designed to share emotional support and celebrate their special day together. Employees spent time with the seniors, delivering carefully prepared cakes and small gifts.

Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders held a volunteer activity last month to make "Wish Bears," which support the recovery of children with incurable diseases and encourage the fulfillment of their wishes. About 70 employees voluntarily took part and made the hope dolls themselves. The completed dolls will be delivered to pediatric patients through the international nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation's "Wish Journey" program, and 30,000 won will also be donated for each doll.

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com