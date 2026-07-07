Zero Spoon Launches Exclusive Bulk-Up Promotion with Park Jae-hoon

Park Jae-hoon’s exclusive bulk-up promotion (provided by Zero Spoon)

Zero Spoon, a sugar-free protein food brand, announced that it will run a special promotion, "Park Jae-hoon’s Exclusive Bulk-Up Promotion," with bodybuilder and brand ambassador Park Jae-hoon from the 7th to the 15th.

The event is a major discount campaign from Zero Spoon, planned based on Park Jae-hoon’s actual meal routine and experience using the products. During the promotion period, key products from the God Series will be available at discounts of up to 40%, and large-size bundles will also be offered.

The promotional items include four products: a mixed God Series set, Goddwae Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin, Goddwae Shelf-Stable Pork Tenderloin, and Goddak Sous Vide Chicken Breast. In particular, the company has prepared large-volume options in 30-pack, 60-pack, and 90-pack sets to ease the burden for customers looking to buy in bulk.

The promotion will also introduce Park Jae-hoon’s actual meal examples, along with the flavors from the God Series that he usually enjoys. Customers can see which products he prefers and how he incorporates them into his diet.

A Zero Spoon representative said, "This exclusive bulk-up promotion with Park Jae-hoon was prepared with record-level discounts and large-volume bundles so customers can enjoy greater benefits," adding, "It will be a special opportunity to see Park Jae-hoon’s actual diet and the products he prefers."

More details about "Park Jae-hoon’s Exclusive Bulk-Up Promotion" are available on Zero Spoon’s official store.