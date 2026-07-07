"Listen Carefully, Uncle"... Awakened Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun Launch an All-Out War Against Babylon in 'A Shop for Killers Season 2'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Disney+ original series 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee) has unveiled its main poster and trailer, hinting at an even larger universe.

The main poster captures a tense moment on the brink of conflict, with the returning uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook) and Jian (Kim Hye-jun), now fully awakened as a killer, standing at the center. They face off against Babylon, whose power has grown with the reunion of Murthehelp and the addition of the East Asia branch.

Min-hye (Geum Hae-na) and Pasin (Kim Min), Jin-man and Jian's reliable allies and top fighters, along with the team's brain, Brother (Lee Tae-young), gather in one place, adding a sense of reunion. On the other side, Veil (Jo Han-sun), the main villain from Season 1, appears alongside Babylon's newly joined key figures Kusanagi (Jung Yoon-ha), Q (Hyunri), and J (Masaki Okada), each exuding an imposing presence and completing a powerful confrontation.

Their sharp stares and standoff across the poster create suffocating tension. The tagline, "An unavoidable war," hints at Babylon's full-scale assault and Murthehelp's life-or-death counterattack to protect the shopping mall, heightening curiosity. The visuals, brimming with explosive energy and fast-paced combat, also raise expectations for the return of stylish action that is impossible to look away from.

In the newly released trailer, Babylon's global forces begin moving in earnest, signaling the opening of a new war. Babylon targets Jian, Jin-man's Achilles' heel, in an effort to bring him down, while Jin-man steps forward once again to protect her. Their clash promises an unrelenting battle and draws viewers deeper into the story.

Jian, who left the shopping mall by her own choice, is once again caught in an unexpected crisis. Her desperate scream at the end of the trailer raises questions about the decisive reason she must return to the world of killers.

In particular, Jian's determined expression as she says, "Listen carefully, Uncle," and her transformed role as the shopping mall's representative leave a strong impression of how much more formidable she has become. J's ominous line, "Long time no see, Jin-man," also suggests a hidden past and backstory between the East Asia branch mercenaries and Jin-man, adding to the intrigue.

Finally, the action sequences, which range from the appearance of a humanoid robot to large-scale gunfights, hand-to-hand combat, and flashy weapons, promise an even more spectacular and intense scale than before.

'A Shop for Killers Season 2' is a stylish action series about Jian (Kim Hye-jun), who becomes the new head of the shopping mall after a harsh handover, and Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who returns from the dead, launching a full-scale counterattack against Babylon's global forces. The series stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It is written by Hojin Ji and directed by Kwon Lee. The first two episodes will be released on the 22nd, followed by two episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com