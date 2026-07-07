[SC Review] Kim Young-hee of 'Malja Show' on rumors of conflict with her four-year partner Jeong Beom-gyun: "We sometimes feel disappointed"

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Kim Young-hee and Jeong Beom-gyun of 'Malja Show' revealed their bickering moments.

KBS2's 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 6th, was presented as a special episode titled 'Are You Really on My Side?' During the broadcast, a viewer's concern was introduced: "I thought they were on my side, but when things got hard, harsh words came first instead of comfort. Am I being too sensitive?"

Kim Young-hee, known as 'Grandma Malja,' said, "Whether the words are harsh or warm, comfort is still comfort. It's just a matter of style," adding that she has also felt disappointed by Jeong Beom-gyun, with whom she works. She described herself as emotional and sensitive, while Jeong Beom-gyun is rational and practical, introducing the two of them as fire and water.

Kim Young-hee said she has worked with Jeong Beom-gyun as a partner for four years and shared the ups and downs they have gone through. "It was when I was doing 'Grandma Malja, the Communication Queen' on 'Gag Concert.' We got a lot of laughs during filming, but I would get really upset if the segment was completely cut," she recalled. "When I complained to Jeong Beom-gyun, he would say, 'At least the money is still coming in~'"

Kim Young-hee also shared an episode from the day Jeong Beom-gyun, like fire, finally exploded. "I told the producer how disappointed I was after 'Grandma Malja, the Communication Queen' was completely cut, but he was still just smiling gently," she said. "When I asked why he was staying quiet, he raised his voice and said, 'Then should I get angry too?'" In the end, the two had a big fight, but she added that Jeong Beom-gyun apologized first.

Kim Young-hee summed it up by saying, "We just have different temperatures," and added, "In the end, water beats fire. If Jeong Beom-gyun were also fire, we would not have come this far." Jeong Beom-gyun responded warmly, saying, "Thanks to Kim Young-hee, I have learned that feelings sometimes come first," and added, "Because of fiery Kim Young-hee, I have become much warmer too."

The broadcast also featured a married couple who had previously shared a concern about whether the husband, a sailor, should take leave so his wife could rest and then return to sea. The wife said, "There were some misunderstandings and negative comments at the time," and shared stories she had not been able to tell during the original broadcast, along with a new concern. "I worked hard at a major company for 14 years, but then I started having panic attacks. I took a month off because it was so difficult, and I'm worried because I have to return to work soon," she said. Kim Young-hee advised her, "I hope you don't avoid it."

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs every Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com