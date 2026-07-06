Yoon Hyung Bin Secretly Taking on His Sixth Business Venture? Kim Young-hee on 'Malja Show' Asks, "Does His Wife Know Too?"

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Yoon Hyung Bin, the man who dreams of being Peter Pan, and Kim Bo-sung, the icon of loyalty, will appear on 'Malja Show.'

The KBS2 program 'Malja Show,' airing on the 6th, will be presented as a special episode themed around 'my side.' On this day, comedian Yoon Hyung Bin and actor Kim Bo-sung will appear as guests and are expected to add laughter and emotion with their candid talk.

Yoon Hyung Bin says he is currently taking on his sixth business venture and reveals that he has produced an idol boy group. Kim Young-hee, known as 'Malja Grandma,' asks whether his wife, Jung Kyung-mi, also knows about it. His answer is drawing curiosity.

Yoon Hyung Bin is also a producer who once launched 'Malja Show' MC Jeong Beom-gyun as a singer. The story behind Jeong Beom-gyun's debut seven years ago under the stage name Yusan-gyun will be revealed in the broadcast.

Kim Bo-sung makes a bittersweet confession, saying that after trying to protect stocks and loyalty, he came close to losing his entire fortune. He then reveals his own 'loyalty investment method,' and the studio falls silent as the details are shared. Kim Bo-sung's investment history, which has drawn sympathy from everyone, will be revealed in the main broadcast.

A surprise phone call with Kim Bo-sung's wife will also take place. Interest is focused on what she will say is his best quality.

An impromptu balance game will also be held on site. When asked, "If only Yoon Hyung Bin and Kim Bo-sung were left on Earth, which one would you choose as your husband?" the audience's choice is drawing attention.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs on the 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun