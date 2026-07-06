ATEEZ scores its third No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, setting the record for the most Top 10 entries by a K-pop group

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] ATEEZ has taken the U.S. Billboard charts by storm.

ATEEZ topped the U.S. Billboard main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its 14th mini album, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5," released on the 26th of last month.

"GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5" recorded 223,000 pure album sales and 5,000 SEA units, which convert streaming activity into album sales, for a total of 228,000 album units.

That is ATEEZ's highest first-week sales figure in the United States to date. Its previous best was 195,000 copies for its 13th mini album, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4," released in February.

With this, ATEEZ has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 three times in total, with its second studio album, "THE WORLD EPISODE FINAL : WILL," its 11th mini album, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2," and now "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5." It has also placed nine consecutive albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 since its 8th mini album, "THE WORLD EPISODE 1 : MOVEMENT," setting the record for the most Billboard 200 Top 10 entries by a K-pop group in the 2020s.

ATEEZ appeared on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on the 1st local time and took first place on KBS2's "Music Bank" on the 3rd, underscoring its global popularity.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com