Kim Hye-jun Radiates a Powerful Presence Through Her Gaze

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Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Hye-jun showed off her wide range of charms.

On the 6th, management mmm released behind-the-scenes photos from Kim Hye-jun's July feature with fashion magazine Elle, ahead of the premiere of the Disney+ original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

In the released photos, Kim Hye-jun exudes a calm stillness against a rough, rugged backdrop, revealing a steady gaze. Her dreamy yet powerful aura heightens anticipation for Jung Ji-an's growth in "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm
Photo provided by management mmm

That day, Kim Hye-jun filled the set with a lively charm that contrasted with the concept of the photo shoot. Once filming began, however, she revealed a strikingly different side by shifting the tone of her gaze. Her many facets, which changed the atmosphere in an instant, reportedly drew constant admiration.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-jun will return on the 22nd with the Disney+ original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

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