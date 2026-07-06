Kim Hye-jun Radiates a Powerful Presence Through Her Gaze

Photo provided by management mmm

Photo provided by management mmm

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Hye-jun showed off her wide range of charms.

On the 6th, management mmm released behind-the-scenes photos from Kim Hye-jun's July feature with fashion magazine Elle, ahead of the premiere of the Disney+ original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

In the released photos, Kim Hye-jun exudes a calm stillness against a rough, rugged backdrop, revealing a steady gaze. Her dreamy yet powerful aura heightens anticipation for Jung Ji-an's growth in "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

Photo provided by management mmm

Photo provided by management mmm

That day, Kim Hye-jun filled the set with a lively charm that contrasted with the concept of the photo shoot. Once filming began, however, she revealed a strikingly different side by shifting the tone of her gaze. Her many facets, which changed the atmosphere in an instant, reportedly drew constant admiration.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-jun will return on the 22nd with the Disney+ original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com