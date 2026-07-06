"Soap Bubbles in a Hotel Living Room?" Son Dam-bi Faces Unexpected 'Nuisance' Backlash While Playing with Her Daughter

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Son Dam-bi came under unexpected backlash after sharing a glimpse of her daily life with her daughter.

On the 5th, Son Dam-bi posted a short video on her social networking service account along with the caption, "Haee is an angel."

The video showed Son Dam-bi spending time with her daughter, Haee, in what appeared to be their accommodation during a trip to Sokcho.

The heartwarming scene of the mother and daughter drew attention as Son Dam-bi smiled brightly while playing with a toy that shoots soap bubbles automatically. The video also captured Haee hugging her mother tightly, adding to the warm atmosphere.

However, some online users focused on where the bubble play took place.

They took issue with the fact that the space in the video appeared to be a shared living room at the accommodation, not a private home.

Online reactions criticized the lack of consideration, with comments such as, "If soap bubble liquid is left on the floor, it can be slippery and sticky," "If it is a space used by others, she should have been more careful," and "She should have thought about the cleaning staff too."

Others, however, argued that the video was being overanalyzed, saying, "People seem to be reading too much into a short clip of her playing with her child," "It is just a warm family moment, and the criticism is excessive," and "It is too much to criticize without knowing the exact situation."

As a result, the same video has sparked a heated debate online, with some calling it inconsiderate and others saying the criticism went too far.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national team member and speed skating athlete Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has a daughter, Haee.

narusi@sportschosun.com