Park Yoo-chun, a high-profile tax delinquent, will finally pay his 400 million won tax bill... "Expected to fully settle it this year"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun is in the process of paying off more than 400 million won in delinquent taxes.

According to a MyDaily report on the 6th, Park recently submitted an installment payment plan to the National Tax Service and has been repaying the overdue taxes in stages under that plan. Payments are being made on schedule, and he is expected to fully settle the amount by the end of this year.

Park Yoo-chun was included in the National Tax Service's 2023 list of high-value, habitual tax delinquents. At the time, he was named for failing to pay five taxes, including capital gains tax incurred in 2016, totaling about 409 million won.

Park Yoo-chun, who is currently active mainly in Japan, recently shared his feelings about the tax issue through a fan platform.

He said, "I am sorry for causing you so much concern and inconvenience over my court cases and tax issues in Korea for such a long time." He added, "I am now walking a happy path that I could not even imagine a few years ago. I am learning about life as I look back on my past mistakes and reflect on them."

He went on to say, "I still have many shortcomings and areas where I am not enough, but I am trying to cherish the time I have been given."

Meanwhile, Park Yoo-chun debuted in 2003 as a member of TVXQ and gained widespread popularity. In 2009, he formed JYJ with Kim Jae-joong and Kim Junsu and continued his career with the group.

He was later embroiled in a sexual misconduct controversy in 2016, and in 2019 he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on methamphetamine charges.

At the time, he denied the allegations and said, "If the drug use is true, I will retire from the entertainment industry." However, after the guilty verdict, he withdrew that retirement announcement and resumed his activities.

He is currently continuing fan meetings and performances in Japan.

narusi@sportschosun.com