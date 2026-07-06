[Cheongryong Ranking Midyear Review] Park Eun-bin and Kim Hye-yoon draw fans’ attention as the fiercest battleground in the actress category

Source: Park Eun-bin’s Instagram

As of the morning of the 6th, one day before voting closes for the Cheongryong Ranking midyear review, Park Eun-bin is in the lead.

With 44.30% of the vote, Park Eun-bin is holding on to first place by a narrow margin and has emerged as a strong contender for the top spot.

If voting ended at the current standings, Park Eun-bin would win her first Cheongryong Ranking trophy.

In second place, Kim Hye-yoon, who won the 2025 Cheongryong Ranking second-half review trophy, is closely trailing Park Eun-bin with 39.27% of the vote.

Source: Kim Hye-yoon’s Instagram

The gap with current leader Park Eun-bin is only 5 percentage points, so Kim Hye-yoon could still overtake her if her fans rally behind her.

Given Kim Hye-yoon’s vote total so far, it appears that her fandom has not fully mobilized yet.

In the actress category of this Cheongryong Ranking midyear review, the final hours before voting ends are expected to turn tomorrow evening into the fiercest battleground as both stars’ fan bases pour in their support.

Many fans are cheering on the showdown, watching to see whether Park Eun-bin or Kim Hye-yoon will show stronger late momentum.

The trophy winner will be decided at midnight on the 7th, and voting is available through the Celeb Champ app.

Meanwhile, Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. Along with monthly winners, it selects the stars driving trends through its semiannual awards. Trophies are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of actor, actress, male singer, and female singer.