"Perfect 10 out of 10" in viewer ratings... &TEAM's first VR concert 'Boundless' extends screenings

Photo provided by AMAZE

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] &TEAM's first VR concert, "&TEAM VR Concert: Boundless," will extend its screening run.

Released on Friday, June 26, "Boundless" drew attention by rising to No. 2 at the Megabox box office shortly after its debut. It had originally been scheduled to run through Sunday, July 19, but strong fan support has led to an extension through Sunday, July 26. Tickets for the second screening opened exclusively at Megabox on Friday, July 3.

"&TEAM VR Concert: Boundless" is a cinematic VR concert that follows &TEAM as they escape a secret laboratory, meet LUNE in the shadows of the city, and rediscover themselves. It blends signature songs such as "Back to Life," "We on Fire," and "BUZZ LOVE" into a single narrative, delivering a new performance experience that blurs the line between concert, film, and VR.

Audience reactions have exceeded expectations since the release. The film has earned a perfect 10 out of 10 in Megabox viewer ratings, and reviews continue to praise the experience as something beyond a traditional concert. Comments such as "It was the best content. VR felt like the future. I hope they do this every year," "The best content ever, worth more than a concert," and "I would spend a lot of money on content like this. I hope they do it often" have continued to pour in.

Photo provided by AMAZE

Photo provided by AMAZE

Praise has been especially strong for its overwhelming sense of immersion. Viewers said, "It feels like they come right up to you. They were so close I could even see the dots. I watched it with my heart pounding for an hour," "There will never be a video that captures the real thing better than this," and "The members were right in front of me, and I was so happy for an hour. If you want to know what they look like in person, you have to see this." They lauded the vivid sense of presence created by 12K ultra-high-resolution technology.

Adding to the excitement, an artist reaction video was released on Friday, July 3, showing &TEAM members watching the VR concert themselves, drawing fans' attention. In the video, the members repeatedly expressed amazement at the vivid stage unfolding before them and the overwhelming immersion. MAKI said, "The distance is as close as the stage camera director. It's completely different from watching from the audience." K also joked, "It's more immersive than a real concert, so I think fans might get so into the VR concert that they won't come to the actual concert." The members added, "It's so close and vivid that even as fellow members, it makes us excited," raising expectations for the full content.

At the center of these positive reviews is the high level of cinematic direction unique to "Boundless." Original props created to match the universe, an original score recorded with live instruments, the members' cinematic voice acting, and AMAZE's 12K ultra-high-resolution VR technology came together to create a new performance experience that makes audiences feel as if they are sharing the same space as &TEAM.

With a second screening now confirmed amid strong audience praise, "Boundless" continues its box-office momentum while proving the potential of new performance content. Interest is growing in whether the cinematic VR format, which blurs the boundaries between concert, film, and VR, will keep drawing strong responses during the extended run.

Meanwhile, "&TEAM VR Concert: Boundless" will be screened at Megabox Hongdae through Sunday, July 26.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com