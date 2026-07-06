[Official] Shin Min-a’s Thriller Resonates Worldwide... 'Nundongja' Invited to Sitges Festival Competition

The production presentation for the film 'Nundongja' was held on the morning of the 26th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Actress Shin Min-a posed for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.5.26/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The suspense thriller 'Nundongja,' directed by Yeom Ji-ho and produced by Dream Capture, has been officially invited to the 59th Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. It has also confirmed overseas releases, further cementing the pride of K-thrillers.

'Nundongja' is drawing attention after being officially invited to the Panorama section of the 59th Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which will run from Oct. 8 to 18.

Since its launch in 1968 as a week dedicated to fantasy and horror films, the Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia has grown into one of the world’s largest and most prestigious genre film festivals. Many Korean films, including 'No Other Choice,' 'The Outlaws 1-4,' 'Sleep,' 'The Night Owl,' and 'Train to Busan,' have been invited in the past. This year, 'Nundongja' has been selected for the Panorama section, raising expectations for the film’s wide-ranging genre appeal.

The film’s achievement is expected to stem from how well it blends the original story with Korean sensibilities. It has been praised for its genre synergy, following a protagonist who gradually loses her sight as she investigates the mysterious death of her twin sister and comes face to face with the truth.

Sitges artistic director Angel Sala commented on 'Nundongja,' saying, "It goes beyond the framework of a remake and builds its own identity. It is a thriller with a subtle horror texture and striking tension. Its delicately layered suspense and quiet unease keep viewers fully engaged until the end." His remarks highlighted the film’s global momentum as a powerful suspense thriller that delivers breathless tension.

'Nundongja' is also making headlines by announcing overseas releases in several countries alongside its domestic debut. It opened in the Philippines on the 25th, followed by Singapore on the 2nd and Mongolia on the 3rd. A North American release is scheduled for the 10th, and the film is expected to roll out sequentially in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, and Japan.

With the thrilling appeal of a classic Korean-style suspense film, 'Nundongja' is drawing attention from overseas audiences as well and is expected to continue its global box-office run.

'Nundongja' tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight due to a hereditary disease and uncovers the mystery surrounding her twin sister’s death before confronting the truth. The film stars Shin Min-a, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah, and is directed by Yeom Ji-ho of 'The Neighbor.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com