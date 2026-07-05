'Toy Story 5' Hits 2 Million in 18 Days, Outpacing 'Project Hail Mary' at the Box Office

Photo = The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jiyoung Cho] Disney and Pixar's animated film 'Toy Story 5' (directed by Andrew Stanton and Makenna Harris) surpassed 2 million admissions just 18 days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), 'Toy Story 5' drew 183,910 viewers on the 4th and ranked No. 1 at the box office. Its cumulative audience reached 2,046,095.

Having crossed the 2 million mark, 'Toy Story 5' adds even more significance by doing so eight days faster than this year's top-grossing foreign film, 'Project Hail Mary.' It also entered the 2026 box office top five in just its third week of release, drawing even more attention to its future performance.

The film's box-office momentum comes from its humor, emotion, and universal appeal across generations. Viewers have praised the series for its meaning, leaving comments such as, "They were not just toys, but shining companions who shared a story called life" (Watcha mu***), "A series I want to spend my whole life with" (Watcha ro***), "It reminded me of friendship with a friend, and the ending was moving" (CJ CGV pyeong***), "We watched it as a family, and everyone kept laughing, making it a special memory" (CJ CGV bl**), and "The Toy Story series must continue, for the children growing up now and for the adults who grew up with Toy Story" (CJ CGV d***).

'Toy Story 5' follows Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the other toys as they reunite for an unpredictable journey after Bonnie's new friend, the smart tablet Lilypad, brings an unprecedented crisis. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Greta Lee lend their voices to the film. Andrew Stanton, who helped plan the previous installment, and Makenna Harris, who produced 'Elemental,' directed the movie.

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com