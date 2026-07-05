Noisy Buzz as Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon's 'Hope' Tops Advance Ticket Sales at the Fastest Pace This Year

[Sportschosun Reporter Jiyoung Cho] The sci-fi thriller film "Hope" (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films) has given the box office a strong boost by reaching No. 1 in overall advance ticket sales at the fastest pace among films released this year.

"Hope" rose to the top of the overall advance ticket sales chart on the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) on the 4th and has held the No. 1 spot for two straight days through today, the 5th. In particular, the film reached the top 11 days before its release, making it the fastest among this year’s releases to claim No. 1 in advance ticket sales and underscoring high audience anticipation with a remarkable record.

"Hope" is the latest work from director Na Hong-jin, who has captivated audiences with his original storytelling in every film. It also draws attention with the fearless action performances of Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as the presence of Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton, who join the cast as alien characters.

The film, first unveiled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May, also drew enthusiastic responses from overseas critics and media. Praise included, "the highest level that action cinema can reach" (The Wrap), "an intense pace and cinematic energy that completely disorient the audience, dominating the screen throughout the running time" (Libération), and "pure, unfiltered blockbuster adrenaline" (The New Yorker). The reactions highlighted the film’s powerful cinematic experience.

It was also pre-sold to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide at the highest price ever for a Korean film. In addition, it secured distribution deals with major global partners including Neon, Movie, Focus/UPI France, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Gaga.

"Hope" tells the story of the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village is thrown into emergency mode, the story unfolds as the characters confront an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea" and "The Wailing." It opens on the 15th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com