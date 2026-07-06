'Toy Story 5' Tops the Weekend Box Office for Three Straight Weeks, While Shin Min-a's 'Eye' Nears 1 Million Admissions in a Dual Hit Run

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney and Pixar's animated film 'Toy Story 5' (directed by Andrew Stanton and Makenna Harris) and the suspense thriller 'Eye' (directed by Yeom Ji-ho and produced by Dream Capture) are driving a dual box office hit in the off-season theater market.

According to the integrated computer network for theater tickets on the 6th, 'Toy Story 5' drew 429,038 viewers from Friday, the 3rd, through Sunday, the 5th, its third weekend after release. The film has now reached a cumulative audience of 2,218,496 and ranked No. 1 at the overall weekend box office for three consecutive weeks.

'Toy Story 5' follows Jessie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys as they reunite for an unpredictable journey after the arrival of Lilypad, a smart tablet that becomes Bonnie's new friend and throws them into an unprecedented crisis. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Greta Lee lend their voices, while Andrew Stanton, who took part in planning the previous installment, and Makenna Harris, who produced 'Elemental,' directed the film.

'Toy Story 5' surpassed 2 million admissions on its 18th day in theaters and has also entered the top five among films released in 2026, once again proving the staying power of this legendary animation franchise.

Beyond that, 'Toy Story 5' is drawing intense attention online as a wide range of short-form social networking service content spreads among Generation MZ. Posts such as the 'Toy Story Challenge,' in which people freeze like toys when they encounter a human, as well as 'Before Watching Toy Story vs. After Watching It,' 'I'm an adult, but I'm still going to see Toy Story,' and 'The movie that made even the people who said, “Why are you watching that?” come out in tears' have been uploaded one after another, sustaining strong interest on the internet.

'Toy Story 5' is expanding beyond a simple moviegoing experience into content that shares personal memories and emotions, establishing itself as one of this summer's most talked-about films across generations.

'Eye,' which is continuing its dual-hit run alongside 'Toy Story 5,' is also making a strong mark at the box office. During the same period as 'Toy Story 5,' 'Eye' drew 359,843 viewers and brought its cumulative total to 842,700, showing its own momentum.

'Eye' tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing vision to a hereditary disease and uncovers the truth behind the death of a twin sibling, only to come face to face with the reality behind it. Shin Min-a, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong and Kim Young-ah star in the film, which was directed by Yeom Ji-ho of 'The Neighbor.'

The film's second-weekend performance was especially striking, rising 54.5% from the 232,947 admissions recorded during its opening weekend. It also ranked No. 1 in weekend seat sales. With its box office momentum showing no sign of slowing even in its second week, 'Eye' is expected to continue its strong run into its third week.

At the center of this success are enthusiastic reviews from actual moviegoers. Audiences have praised it with comments such as, "A film that brings back the innocence of childhood that all of us once had but no longer do, and leaves you deeply moved after watching" (CJ CGV_happy**), "It is beautiful to see toys that seemed like they would never change grow up" (CJ CGV_Ji-hye**), "The emotion and fun I have always felt from the Toy Story series are still there" (CJ CGV_Sorok**), "How could you not cry at their unconditional love as they struggle for humans?" (CJ CGV_happy**), "It is a series that makes me happy no matter when I watch it" (CJ CGV_jh**), "A film that still comforts me" (WatchaPedia_I**), "The childhood wonder I had lost is inside Toy Story" (WatchaPedia_Us**), and "Just the feeling of meeting the greatest animation series of all time again in theaters is moving" (WatchaPedia_Do**). These reactions, spanning generations, are fueling its long-running success.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter