Gong Yoo: "Yoon Kyung-ho is younger than me" → Yoo In-na: "Kim Go-eun, who suffered unspeakably, smiles like a young girl" ('Goblin')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The unchanging chemistry of the 'Goblin' family, even after 10 years, captivated viewers at home.

The second episode of tvN's 'God with Us - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip' (hereinafter 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip'), which aired on the 5th, continued the story of Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na as they embarked on a nostalgic trip to Gangneung to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (hereinafter 'Goblin'), which caused a global sensation. In particular, with Kim Byung-chul, Lee El, and Park Kyung-hye joining the 10th anniversary party as it began in earnest, the strong chemistry of the 'Goblin' family, which remains unchanged despite the passage of time, was confirmed once again. Upon arriving in Jumunjin, Gangneung, the four actors headed to the 'Goblin House,' where they would be staying for two days and one night. The space, which faithfully recreated the world of *Goblin*—including the 'Red Door' used to travel to and from Quebec, Eun-tak's school uniform and exam ticket, the Grim Reaper's register, and Sunny's 'jade ring'—added to the delight. In particular, Lee Dong-wook revealed a Grim Reaper costume set he had cherished for 10 years, while Yoo In-na showed off a script signed by everyone, demonstrating their extraordinary affection for *Goblin*.

Furthermore, the surprise performance by Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, who walked a runway in the courtyard wearing their "Goblin work" outfits, was undeniably captivating. They also visited a supermarket to prepare for the 10th-anniversary party. Yoo In-na, who had actually recorded a voice for a navigation system, heated up the atmosphere by delivering a real-life narration during the trip to the store. Gong Yoo added to the intrigue by sharing an anecdote about how he contacted Yoo In-na after hearing her voice while on Jeju Island. Speculation surrounding the guests' identities also continued ahead of the reception.

Gong Yoo expressed his affection for Yoon Kyung-ho, who has been going from strength to strength since *Goblin*, saying, "He is one year younger than me. I have been rooting for him all along, so I am so happy to see him doing well. It didn't feel like someone else's business. " The actors became even busier ahead of welcoming guests. Gong Yoo impressed everyone with his preparedness, befitting his nickname "Power J," by bringing all sorts of food, including a pork rib and aged kimchi stew that he had personally cooked with great care.

The teamwork of the four was also perfect, including Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, who showed off a vibe like a real-life married couple despite their playful bickering. Gong Yoo, who is serious about meat, transformed into "Chef Gong" to personally prepare the main dish, the barbecue, while Yoo In-na took charge of the cucumber salad with sincerity, despite her clumsiness. Lee Dong-wook and Kim Go-eun stepped up as kitchen assistants; in particular, Kim Go-eun received high praise for helping Yoo In-na perfectly season the dressing for the cucumber salad. The identities of the guests attending the party were also revealed.

Kim Byung-chul, Lee El, and Park Kyung-hye, the best scene stealers who shined in 'Goblin,' officially joined the party. In particular, Kim Byung-chul, the show's ultimate villain and the protagonist of the "catastrophic scene," even brought the sword that symbolizes Kim Shin, while Park Kyung-hye appeared in the exact same costume she wore as the virgin ghost in the drama, adding to the excitement. Unlike his villainous character, Kim Byung-chul brought laughter by showing off his warm personality and unexpected wit. Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na welcomed the special guests, unable to hide their overwhelming emotions at reuniting after 10 years, exclaiming, "You look exactly the same as back then," and "It's so surreal to be here together.

" The party began in earnest, and the crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside whole pork belly grill prepared by Gong Yoo, pork ribs with aged kimchi stew, and Yoo In-na's cucumber salad were placed on the table. The actors engaged in a massive eating spree, and Kim Go-eun marveled, "It's so delicious! It's insane!" As the meal deepened, nostalgic stories were exchanged. Lee El, who played the role of Samshin Halmae, shared behind-the-scenes stories about the hours she struggled to apply her elderly makeup, while Kim Byung-chul recalled the time he used food coloring to blacken his lips and tongue. In particular, Lee El expressed her gratitude to Yoo In-na, who is the same age as her, saying, "Thank you for treating me so warmly.

" The drama 'Goblin,' which led to an unprecedented phenomenon, was an unforgettable project for the actors as well. Recalling the filming set, which was as demanding as the scale of the production, the actors moved the audience by sharing stories of how they supported each other through grueling situations. Yoo In-na, in particular, said, "Go-eun suffered unspeakably," adding, "It is amazing that she was smiling like a 19-year-old girl in every scene despite that. " Regarding 'Goblin,' which continues to be loved even after 10 years, the actors empathized, saying, "Strangely, it feels like we have an even stronger bond.

" At the end of the broadcast, the emotional impact was heightened as the actors' stories evoking memories of 'Goblin' were interspersed with footage from the original filming set. 9% based on households in the Seoul metropolitan area. It continued its popularity by achieving the number one spot in its time slot among cable and general programming channels for tvN's target audience of men and women aged 20-49. (Nielsen Korea, based on paid platforms) Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com