Kim Hye-jun's gaze has changed... 'Killers' Shopping Mall 2' star shows noir-infused charm

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actor Kim Hye-jun has returned with a firmer gaze.

On the 6th, management mmm released behind-the-scenes cuts from Kim Hye-jun's July issue photo shoot with fashion magazine Elle ahead of the release of Disney+ original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2" (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee).

In the released photos, Kim Hye-jun exudes a steady gaze against a rugged backdrop, savoring the stillness. Her dreamy yet intense aura also heightens anticipation for Jung Ji-an's growth in "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2."

That day, Kim Hye-jun filled the set with her lively charm, which contrasted sharply with the concept of the pictorial. But once filming began, she showed a surprising side by shifting the temperature of her gaze. Her many different facets, which changed the mood in an instant, reportedly drew constant admiration.

"The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2" is a stylish action series in which Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), now the new head of the shopping mall after a grueling handover, launches a full-scale counterattack with Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who has returned from the dead, against the Babylon Global forces. The cast includes Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. The series was written by Hojin Ji, who also wrote the previous season, and directed by Kwon Lee. It will be released on Disney+ on the 22nd.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com