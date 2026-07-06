"Yoo Jae-suk Pays Off an Ice Cream Tab from 'Infinite Challenge' and Invites the Family to His Wedding" — A Heartwarming Story from 19 Years Ago Resurfaces

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Another heartwarming story from comedian Yoo Jae-suk's past has come to light.

On the 5th, an Instagram cartoon artist identified as A posted an Instagram comic titled "The story of appearing on 'Infinite Challenge' and going to Yoo Jae-suk's wedding."

Referring to the 2007 MBC special "Infinite Challenge: Seoul Tour," A said, "The owner of a neighborhood store who appeared in this Seoul tour special and provided ice cream to Yoo Jae-suk and the production staff is my boyfriend's father." At the time, Yoo Jae-suk had no wallet while heading to Namsan, so he bought ice cream on credit for the staff at a local store.

A said they heard the backstory from their boyfriend several years ago. The boyfriend said, "Yoo Jae-suk bought ice cream on credit back then, and later I went to Yoo Jae-suk's wedding." A added, "It turned out that Yoo Jae-suk later came back to pay off the tab and invited my boyfriend's family to his wedding. He also sent pizza and cake through his manager."

A said, "My boyfriend just followed along without knowing anything and enjoyed the food among celebrities. After eating for a while, he sat down and ended up meeting Noh Hong-chul and Jongmin Kim," adding, "My boyfriend's father is still as cheerful as he was 19 years ago," which made the story even warmer.

Fans were amazed by Yoo Jae-suk's heartwarming story, which surfaced 19 years later, reacting with comments such as, "What an incredible coincidence," "I remember the person who gave out that ice cream," and "Inviting them to the wedding is truly on another level."

wjlee@sportschosun.com