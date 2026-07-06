KCM to Hold Wedding Ceremony in October: "Keeping My Promise to My Wife After 14 Years" [Official]

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer KCM will officially hold his wedding ceremony on October 4.

A2Z Entertainment said, "KCM will hold his wedding ceremony at 5 p.m. on October 4 at Floating Island, Some Sevit in Seoul."

Through his agency, KCM said, "I am happy to be able to keep my promise to my wife after 14 years." He added, "It is thanks to my wife, who quietly endured difficult times, and our three children, who gave me the courage to keep going at every moment." He continued, "We are preparing the wedding as a moment to pledge that I will spend the rest of my life for my family and to express my gratitude to the people who are precious to us. I am also sincerely thankful to the fans who have supported us without change for so long."

KCM and his wife, Bang Ye-won, welcomed their first daughter, Su-yeon, in 2012. At the time, they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony because of personal hardships, including KCM's military service and a failed business. They only registered their marriage in 2021, becoming a legally married couple. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances, they held a small family vow ceremony, and KCM had promised his wife that they would eventually have an official wedding.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Seo-yeon, in 2022 and their third child, son Ha-on, in 2025. Last year, their painful story of having to reveal their first daughter's existence only belatedly came to light. With the birth of their third son and the family finally finding stability, they will now hold an emotional wedding ceremony 14 years later.

Meanwhile, KCM has continued his career as a singer and, since early this year, has appeared on the KBS 2TV variety show "Superman Is Back," showing the warm side of a father of many children. He also shares small moments of family life that he could not show on television through his YouTube channel, "Kegane."

wjlee@sportschosun.com