Ko Jun-hee’s Blind Date Leads to an Unexpected Family Introduction... Pilot Father’s Questions Feel Like an Interrogation ('My Family's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On MBN's 'My Family's Precious Family,' Ko Jun-hee's after-date turns into an unexpected, lightning-fast family introduction when her parents suddenly show up.

In the episode of 'My Family's Precious Family' airing on the 7th, viewers will see Ko Jun-hee thrown into chaos after running into her parents while enjoying an after-date with her second blind date partner.

After completing two blind dates in the previous episode, Ko Jun-hee heads out for a late-night walk with her second blind date partner, saying, "I had a highball, and I wanted to walk together." Unlike her date, who naturally keeps the conversation going, Ko Jun-hee blushes and keeps stumbling over her words whenever the topic turns to romance.

She even stunned the studio when her date asked, "Is there anything you really want to do when you get a boyfriend?" and she replied, "I've never had a boyfriend," making an unexpected confession that she has never dated before.

Just as the pink atmosphere was building, an unexpected crisis arrived. After a sudden call from her parents, Ko Jun-hee tried to explain the situation by saying, "I'm out for a walk alone," but before long, she comes face to face with them right outside her home.

While Ko Jun-hee is flustered at being caught on a date, her parents can barely hide how pleased they are to see him. Her father especially says, "Let's go in for a cup of tea," and leads her date into the house, instantly turning the after-date into something that feels like a family introduction.

Ko Jun-hee's parents bombard him with questions about the date, his job, family background, and values. They also ask him, "Can we trust you?" Viewers in the studio reacted by saying it felt like a job interview. Attention is now focused on how Ko Jun-hee's "marriage project" will unfold in the full broadcast.

'My Family's Precious Family' has been earning sympathy by honestly and calmly portraying the real stories of families. In the previous episode, viewers were drawn in by Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo's cheerful mother-in-law and daughter-in-law date, the awkward day shared by a father and son, and the excitement-filled first trip of Shin Ji and Moon Won as a couple.

Ko Jun-hee's bumpy "marriage project," which moved beyond a blind date and into an unexpected family introduction atmosphere, will air on MBN's 'My Family's Precious Family' on the 7th at 9:50 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com