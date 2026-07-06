Maeng Seung-ji Shows Swollen Update After Removing Lip Fillers... "It Didn't Look Like My Face"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Maeng Seung-ji, a broadcaster and former comedian, has shared an honest update after having her lip fillers removed.

On the 5th, Maeng Seung-ji posted photos on her social media, saying, "After a staycation, I went to the hospital and dissolved my lip fillers."

In the photos, Maeng Seung-ji's lips appear heavily swollen right after the procedure to dissolve the fillers.

She explained her condition directly, saying, "I injected hyaluronidase to dissolve the fillers, so I got really swollen."

Maeng Seung-ji then opened up about why she had gotten lip fillers in February.

She said, "I brought a photo of the lips I wanted and asked them to make it look like that," adding, "The director said, 'I don't think it will look pretty...' and tried to stop me, but I really wanted to try it, so I insisted and went ahead."

But over time, she said her feelings changed.

Maeng Seung-ji confessed, "When I looked back at the photos and videos, I thought, 'This doesn't look like my face,'" and added, "My lips stood out too much, so it looked unnatural and wasn't the feeling I had wanted."

She added, "My mother also said, 'Your lips look so strange,'" explaining why she ultimately decided to remove the fillers.

Although the swelling is severe right after the procedure, she also expressed hope for recovery. She said, "They say the swelling goes down after about three days," and added, "Strangely, after dissolving the fillers, my lips feel much lighter and my mind feels more at ease."

She went on to say, "As expected, too much of anything is not good," and added, "With procedures or plastic surgery, the more greed you have, the less beautiful you become. A slightly imperfect result seems the most natural and sophisticated. Let's hold back a little and stay beautiful for a long time."

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a comedian in the 20th open recruitment class at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and became known through programs such as Fall in Comedy and as a reporter on Infinite Challenge.

Recently, she drew attention after saying, "I will retire as a comedian from now on," while also stating that she would continue various activities in acting, broadcasting, and production.

narusi@sportschosun.com