"Eli's ex-wife" Ji Yeon-soo stunned by fake news of remarriage to a dentist five years younger: "To someone I've never even met..."

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model and broadcaster, expressed disbelief over fake news surrounding her.

On the 7th, Ji Yeon-soo shared several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "My beautiful baby Minsu."

The photos showed Ji Yeon-soo looking at the camera with her son, who is now in fourth grade at elementary school.

A comment left by one netizen on the post then drew attention.

The netizen said that Ji Yeon-soo's spouse information on Korean Wikipedia had been incorrectly listed, adding, "If you search for your sister's name, it says in the spouse section that she remarried a dentist five years younger."

After checking the claim, Ji Yeon-soo replied, "It's amazing that in this world, you can even get married to someone you've never met." She made it clear that the report was false and responded calmly with a smiling emoji.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo, who began her career as a racing model, married Eli, a former member of U-KISS who is 11 years younger than her, in 2014 and had a son. The couple divorced in 2020. Eli surprised fans last month by announcing his remarriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com