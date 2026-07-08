Baek Jin-hee Reveals the Secret to Her Investment Success: "You Have to Invest in Stocks, I Started Studying Finance During the Pandemic"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Baek Jin-hee candidly shared her own philosophy on managing money and her experience with stock investing.

On the 6th, a video titled "Baek Jin-hee | A Painful Confession About the Past... ?? The Reason I Had to Endure Without Complaining to Those Around Me, Even When Things Were Hard" was uploaded to Baek Jin-hee's YouTube channel.

In the video, Baek Jin-hee drew attention by stressing the importance of working hard to build wealth. She said, "You have to save money when you are earning it. I saved diligently," and added, "Saving is important, but I also think you should not hold back on spending money to invest in yourself. It can become something that nourishes you, and there are things you can do during that time."

She then explained how she manages her assets. Baek Jin-hee said, "I have been going to the bank a lot, so I also use products there and insurance, and a couple of years ago someone told me to try stocks once, so I started with a small taste and have been investing little by little."

She also shared her thoughts on stock investing. Baek Jin-hee said, "You absolutely have to invest in stocks. And didn't I recommend the book 'The Psychology of Money'? I studied finance a lot. I wasn't investing in stocks from the pandemic period, but if you read about five books like that from around then, I think you gain a bit of insight."

She also said there is no need to think of stock investing as something difficult, offering advice for beginners: "You just have to look into it. At first, you should start small and not with a large amount of money."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com