"My fingernails and toenails turned black and were about to fall off" Park Mi-sun opens up about aftereffects from breast cancer treatment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Park Mi-sun looked back on the difficult times she went through, revealing the aftereffects she experienced during breast cancer chemotherapy.

On the MBN variety show "Someone Else's Precious Family," which aired on the 7th, Park Mi-sun and her husband Lee Bong-won were shown taking a trip to Gangneung together for the first time in 20 years.

At the beach that day, Park Mi-sun enjoyed a relaxing moment with her feet in the cool seawater. As she brushed sand off her feet, she said, "My feet are getting darker than I expected. Do you remember how my toenails turned black back then?" She added, "During chemotherapy, my fingernails and toenails turned black and were just about to fall off, but now they have grown back. It took about a year."

When Ko Jun-hee, who was listening in the studio, expressed surprise and said, "It gets that bad?" Park Mi-sun explained, "It does. The medication is that strong."

Park Mi-sun then recalled, "It feels like it was just the other day. I didn't show my husband my toenails. I couldn't even show him that much. But I heard some people actually lose them."

When Lee Bong-won casually said, "Your toenails? If they fall off, they grow back," Park Mi-sun scolded him, saying, "Are you really a T? 'If they fall off, they grow back'?" Lee Bong-won then made everyone laugh by replying, "I'm not a T, I'm an F."

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun temporarily stepped away from broadcasting after receiving an early diagnosis of breast cancer in December 2024. She later underwent surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and is currently recovering.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com