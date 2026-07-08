"I Cry, Get Goosebumps, and It’s a Total Mess" Lee Sol-i, Married to Park Sung-kwang, Opens Up About Her Feelings Ahead of a Checkup After Cancer Treatment

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, candidly shared her anxious feelings as she prepared for a regular checkup after completing treatment for gynecological cancer.

Lee Sol-i spent time communicating with followers through a "Ask Me Anything" session on her social networking service (SNS) on the 7th.

When one follower asked how she had been feeling lately, Lee Sol-i replied, "Actually, I feel very well, so why would there be anything unusual in my checkup results? I really have no idea."

When asked whether she struggles every time the checkup results show anything abnormal, she did not hide her anxiety. Lee Sol-i said, "I can’t get over it. I’m anxious, scared, crying, getting goosebumps, and it’s just a total mess every day."

She also shared her own way of managing that anxiety. "But my professor told me this: I’ve already been treated for a serious illness, and when you’re doing follow-up tests, it doesn’t make sense to stay composed while waiting for the results. He said it’s only natural to feel anxious," she explained. "So I try to focus as much as possible on objective facts. First, I feel fine, and I have an endless belief that I’ll be healthy. I’ve done all the treatment I could, the chance of recurrence is low, and although there are some unusual numbers, there are understandable reasons for them. It was just a test to confirm that I’m healthy. Of course, the more I think about it, the more I wonder, 'What if?' So I try not to think about it too much."

Previously, Lee Sol-i revealed that she had been diagnosed with gynecological cancer in April last year, drawing support from many people. After completing chemotherapy, she is now focusing on recovery and health management through regular follow-up tests.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared glimpses of their daily life.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com