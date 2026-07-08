"I Get Bad Vibes From His Eyes, So He Must Divorce" Kim Ji-young Opens Up About Hurt Over Hate Comments Targeting Yoon Soo-young

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Ji-young, an influencer who appeared on "Heart Signal 4," expressed how hurt she felt by malicious comments aimed at her husband, Yoon Soo-young.

On the 7th, a video titled "What Does Someone Who Appeared on a Dating Show Three Years Ago Do Now? | Q&A" was uploaded to Kim Ji-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Ji-young took time to answer questions from fans.

She especially addressed the hate comments she received during her appearance on "Same Bed, Different Dreams," saying, "I was really, really hurt by the comments about my husband. I think the version of him shown on the variety show was just a tense, stiff person surrounded by countless cameras and people."

Kim Ji-young said, "I know my husband, so I know that what looks like a gloomy expression is actually just how he looks when he is nervous. But viewers do not know that, so the hateful comments were very upsetting. The level of the comments has been pretty harsh lately. There were many saying things like, 'He has a bad face. He will definitely get divorced within a few years.'"

She went on to say, "The comments about me were often things like, 'She is fake. Her whole life feels like acting. Is she making men dependent on her?' About my husband, there were comments like, 'His eyes look too intense. Just from the way he speaks, his self-centeredness shows.' I cannot say that the person shown there is not us, but that is only one side of us. We have other sides too. I think people today need to look at others with a broader perspective."

"It is hard to judge everything about a person from a one-minute YouTube Shorts clip, and these days so much content is edited in a very provocative way. That is why I think we need to be kinder to one another," she added.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, Korea's largest paid reading community, in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved the wedding up after announcing her pregnancy. They shared the news of both their marriage and pregnancy together and received many congratulations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com