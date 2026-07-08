Robot Vacuum Explodes While Charging, Fire Suspected... Man in His 20s Suffers Burns Over 75% of His Body, in Critical Condition

Photo credit: News.com

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A fire in Australia, believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning robot vacuum that exploded, has shocked the public.

A man in his 20s suffered burns over 75% of his body and is being treated in critical condition.

According to local media outlets including News.com, Rachi Ferrum, 25, who lives in Brabham, Perth, Western Australia, was seriously injured in a major house fire that broke out around 5 p.m. on the 2nd local time. He suffered burns over 75% of his body and is currently receiving intensive treatment in a burn unit. He is unconscious.

His mother, who rushed to the scene after hearing the news from another area, pleaded that "the tragic explosion at our home has turned the lives of our entire family upside down" as her beloved son remained in critical condition.

His fiancée also said, "Our lives changed completely in just a few moments," adding, "All we can do now is hope that he holds on to the very end."

Fire authorities believe the blaze started after an explosion from the robot vacuum while it was charging.

One official explained, "We believe an accidental explosion caused by a defect in the robot vacuum triggered the fire."

The robot vacuum involved in the incident has been sent to the relevant authorities, and an investigation is under way into whether the product was defective and what exactly caused the explosion.

Authorities said they cannot yet determine the cause of the robot vacuum explosion until the investigation is complete, but urged the public to immediately cut power and report it to the manufacturer or the relevant agency if any unusual signs are detected while using electrical appliances.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com