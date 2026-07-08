If You're Traveling to the U.S. West or South America, Watch Out for This Disease With a Fatality Rate of Up to 50%

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In April, a cluster of Hantavirus infections broke out on a cruise ship sailing across the Atlantic. Among about 650 contacts, 13 were confirmed infected, and three of them died, drawing shock.

Regarding Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), Professor Park Seong-hee of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital said, "It is not a common disease in Korea, but it is a fatal illness with a reported mortality rate of 20 to 35 percent, and as high as 50 percent." She added, "Because it can progress rapidly once infection occurs, knowing the main transmission routes and symptoms can help with early treatment and improve survival rates."

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is caused by hantaviruses such as Andes virus and Sin Nombre virus. It is characterized by pulmonary edema, respiratory failure, and reduced cardiac function. It occurs mainly in South America, including Argentina, Chile, Brazil, and Paraguay, as well as in the western United States. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 229 HPS cases worldwide in 2025, including 59 deaths.

The main routes of infection include contact with or exposure to urine, feces, or saliva from infected rodents, exposure to environments contaminated by them, and inhalation of contaminated dust. Person-to-person transmission is rare, but it can occur through prolonged close contact, such as among household members, caregivers, or people sharing the same room. The incubation period is usually 4 to 42 days. For Andes virus infection, the average incubation period is 18 days.

In the early stage, symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, dizziness, fatigue, chills, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Conjunctivitis, facial flushing, and petechiae may also appear. These prodromal symptoms last for two to eight days before rapidly progressing to HPS. At this stage, a dry cough and shortness of breath develop, followed by pulmonary edema, respiratory failure, cardiogenic shock, coagulation disorders and bleeding, and arrhythmia. In severe cases, the disease can be fatal. Reduced cardiac function and oliguria may also occur. In cases of Andes virus infection, encephalitis with altered consciousness and seizures may develop. Severe symptoms usually last two to five days before gradual recovery begins. However, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and reduced physical performance can persist for months.

Professor Park said, "Because the early symptoms are nonspecific, it is not easy to distinguish the disease from other viral illnesses or bacterial infections. Even after it progresses to HPS, it must still be differentiated from leptospirosis, influenza, COVID-19, acute endocarditis, septic shock, bacterial pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome."

She added, "It is important to check whether the patient has traveled to endemic areas such as South America or has been in contact with a confirmed case. If there is an epidemiological link, microbiological tests, including viral testing, should be conducted to identify the cause."

There is still no approved specific treatment for HPS, so supportive care such as oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is used. Early detection and prompt respiratory and hemodynamic support are essential to improve survival.

Since there is no approved vaccine yet, avoiding exposure to the virus is crucial. When visiting outbreak or endemic areas, people should avoid entering places where rodent exposure is possible, such as rural areas, forests, campsites, and warehouses, and should follow personal hygiene measures such as wearing a mask and washing their hands.

Professor Park Seong-hee urged, "If you have been exposed to rodents or had contact with a confirmed case while traveling in endemic areas such as Argentina or Chile, and develop suspicious symptoms within 42 days, you should contact the KDCA call center at 1339 and take appropriate measures. When visiting a hospital, you must inform medical staff about your overseas travel history and any contact situation."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com