Im Ho Accompanyes Baejae High School Students to Pay Respect at May 18 Cemetery... "Bowing My Head in Apology for Cheering That Discriminated Against the Region"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Following his official apology regarding the controversy over cheering that disparaged a region in his capacity as the President of the Baejae High School Alumni Association, actor Im Ho visited and paid respects at the National Cemetery for Democratic Martyrs along with Baejae High School students.

On the 6th, Im Ho, the President of the Baejae High School Alumni Association, released an apology statement through the Jeollanam-do regional daily newspaper, Mudeung Ilbo, stating, "I bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing deep hurt through the inappropriate cheering displayed by the Baejae High School baseball team students during the recent Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship. " He continued to acknowledge responsibility, saying, "The students' actions were clearly wrong, and the school and the alumni seniors also bear responsibility for failing to prevent such wrongdoing and instill proper values.

" He also conveyed, "Today, the school is visiting Gwangju Jeil High School to offer a sincere apology," adding, "We are sincerely grateful for your generous acceptance of this visit to apologize. " On the same day, 36 students from the Baejae High School baseball team visited Gwangju Jeil High School.

After paying respects at the Gwangju Student Independence Movement Memorial Tower on the school grounds, he visited and paid respects at the National 5·18 Democratic Cemetery together with students from Gwangju Jeil High School.

Photo = Yonhap News Lim Ho was joined by Seoul Superintendent of Education Jeong Geun-sik, Jeonnam Superintendent of Education Kim Dae-jung, and alumni of Gwangju Jeil High School, sharing a time of reconciliation and reflection.

Afterward, Lim Ho said, "Unlike their usual energetic demeanor, I saw the students paying their respects with great caution and solemnity," adding, "The students must have realized that they should not treat the 5·18

" Previously, during the 81st Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship and Weekend League King of Kings Tournament held at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on the 29th of last month, Baejae High School players shouted slogans such as "Go, go, go to Starbucks" and "Tank Day" toward the Gwangju Jeil High School dugout, drawing criticism for disparaging the region and mocking the 5·18 Democratization Movement.

The issue was raised.

As the controversy spread, Baejae High School issued an official apology, and the Korea Baseball Softball Association imposed a six-month suspension on the Baejae High School baseball team from participating in national tournaments.

narusi@sportschosun.com