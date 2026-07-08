"Soon-to-be Dad" Namkoong Min Says He Rewatches His Proposal Video When Things Get Awkward with Jin Ah-reum on "Problem Child in House"

Actor Namkoong Min, who is celebrating his fourth year of marriage and is expecting a child, will reveal how he resolves real-life marital tensions with his wife, Jin Ah-reum.

Namkoong Min will appear on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," which airs at 10:20 p.m. on Friday the 10th. The actor recently shared the news that he is expecting a baby.

On the show, Namkoong Min will draw attention as he opens up about his love story with Jin Ah-reum, whom he married after eight years of dating.

Their relationship reportedly began on a film that Namkoong Min personally directed.

He said he fell for Jin Ah-reum's kind and innocent nature at the time, and that he made an active effort to win her heart for two months after filming ended.

However, Jin Ah-reum reportedly turned down Namkoong Min's first confession outright. Viewers will be able to find out what he said in his bold declaration of love, and why she rejected him, on the broadcast.

Namkoong Min will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the romantic proposal video that went viral on social media.

"I grew up watching a lot of foreign films, so I always thought a proposal had to involve kneeling down and giving a ring," Namkoong Min recalled.

He also admitted that he tends to revisit the proposal video whenever things get awkward with his wife. The show will reveal why he keeps pulling up the viral clip during their cold spells.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min showed his devoted-husband side by saying, "I often buy clothes and bags for my wife." He then surprised everyone by adding that he also enjoyed shopping for himself, saying, "Until last year, I spent a lot on myself, but this year I'm holding back."

The reason Namkoong Min suddenly decided to stop shopping for clothes will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" at 10:20 p.m. on Friday the 10th.

narusi@sportschosun.com