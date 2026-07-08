U-Know Yunho Hit by 'Polling Station Blockade'...Emergency Venue Change 10 Days Before Concert

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] TVXQ's U-Know Yunho has abruptly changed the concert venue due to an unprecedented "polling station blockade" protest.

On the 7th, SM Entertainment said in an official statement that the venue for "Yunho Project 26: New Chapter 1 (U-KNOW PROJECT 26 : SCENE#1 in SEOUL)," originally scheduled to be held at ticketLINK Live Arena (formerly Handball Gymnasium) from July 17 to 19, would be changed to Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

The main reason for the venue change is the "polling station blockade" protest that has continued for more than a month near the concert site. With protesters occupying the area for an extended period and blocking access, it appears the company judged that holding the concert as planned would be effectively impossible.

The agency said, "This decision was made to ensure a smooth event as the venue remained difficult to use," adding, "We apologize for the delay in the announcement caused by the venue approval process."

The change will significantly expand the scale of the concert. The original Ticketlink Arena could hold about 5,000 people, while the new Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium has a capacity of roughly 10,000, nearly doubling the size. As a result, seat arrangements will inevitably differ from the original venue layout.

The agency said it will not open ticket rebooking in order to minimize confusion for fans.

Instead, seats will be reassigned based on existing reservations. However, because the venue layout is different, the agency asked for understanding that it may be difficult to guarantee the exact same seat location or conditions as originally booked. Fans who do not wish to attend at the new venue may cancel by 5 p.m. on the 15th and receive a full refund with no cancellation fee.

narusi@sportschosun.com