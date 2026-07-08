Mija gets a flood of investment offers after SK hynix plunge, says, "♥Kim Tae-hyun, stop it"

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Mija drew attention with her investment in SK hynix stock, and she said she has now even received an offer to appear on an economics program, sparking laughter.

On the 7th, Mija posted a food photo on her SNS along with a screenshot of the SK hynix stock price, writing, "I’m actually not in a situation to be eating, but this is serious, hynix."

She then shared a screen showing her account return at -21.39% and added, "It’ll come back up, right?"

After seeing this, one netizen sent a message of support, saying, "It just takes time. Don’t worry," and Mija replied, "That’s true. But I think I need to stop stock investing now."

She also confessed, "I guess I really am a top-picker. These days, everyone who sees me asks whether I pulled out after reading the article."

Later, Mija revealed an email from a production team for an economics program and said, "I keep getting offers these days, but my husband is trying to stop me," drawing more laughs.

Earlier, on the 18th of last month, Mija had revealed that she bought SK hynix shares, saying, "I just got into hynix. If I lose money again this time, there will be no stocks in my life."

As SK hynix shares saw sharp volatility afterward, online jokes calling Mija a "top-picker" continued to spread. Some shareholders even reacted playfully, saying, "The stock fell after Mija bought it."

In response, Mija posted a screen showing SK hynix rebounding to the 2.93 million won range on the 25th of last month and cheekily said, "Don’t say anymore that hynix fell because of me."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

narusi@sportschosun.com