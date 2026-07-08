Lee Dong-gook's Family Sparks Backlash Over 3 a.m. World Cup Cheer, Drawing Criticism for Loud Shouting and Jumping

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] A video of former national football player Lee Dong-gook's family cheering for the World Cup in the early hours of the morning has drawn criticism.

On the early morning of the 8th, Lee Dong-gook's wife, Lee Soo-jin, shared on her social media account a video of the family watching the round-of-16 match between Argentina and Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the video, Lee Dong-gook was seen watching the match in the living room with children who appeared to be his son Sian and daughter Jae-si. The problem was that it was 3 a.m.

When Argentina scored, his daughter shouted loudly, "That's crazy," unable to hide her excitement. Sian also reacted enthusiastically, jumping over the sofa and leaping onto the floor.

The video also showed someone firing a toy gun that made noise toward the ceiling.

In another clip, the family's cheering continued after Argentina scored again.

His daughter jumped around with a white towel over her head, while Sian made large movements, leaping to the floor and striking a boxing bar beside him. During all this, the children were not separately restrained.

In particular, the windows of the house were open at the time, with only the insect screens closed. Since lit buildings could be seen beyond the windows, some pointed out that loud cheers and jumping in the early morning could disturb nearby neighbors.

The World Cup is a festival enjoyed by people around the world, but the fact that it took place while most neighbors were asleep in the early morning left some disappointment.

While the excitement of cheering is understandable, many also said that people living in apartment buildings need to be considerate about noise.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook married former Miss Korea Lee Soo-jin in 2005, and they have four daughters and one son. The family gained much popularity after appearing on the KBS2 variety show "Superman Is Back."

narusi@sportschosun.com