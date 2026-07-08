Did Hwang Jung-eum Think of Her Divorce? She Suddenly Burst Into Tears While Singing a Breakup Song, Leaving Even Herself Surprised

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Jung-eum unexpectedly burst into tears during vocal practice after becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

On the 8th, a video titled "The Day I Became a Woman With a Story While Singing" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hwang Jung-eum."

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum visited a practice room for a vocal lesson. Her instructor told her, "You seem to have lost a lot of weight. You look different from the last time I saw you." Hwang Jung-eum replied, "I had a hard time lately. Things are settled now," and added, "There were so many difficult things, and while I was trying to deal with them, all the energy I had built up was completely drained."

She then suddenly began to cry while singing Lim Hyun-jung's "Love Is Like Spring Rain... Parting Is Like Winter Rain." Startled by her own tears, Hwang Jung-eum said, "Why am I crying?" and "I cried because I was so sad. Doesn't this kind of thing usually not happen?" Her instructor also looked shocked and said, "This doesn't usually happen," prompting Hwang Jung-eum to joke self-deprecatingly, "Should I go see a psychiatrist?"

After collecting herself for a moment, Hwang Jung-eum explained why she had cried, saying, "The lyrics made so much sense to me." The instructor then said, "The way you immerse yourself is similar to acting when you sing, so people who are good at immersion usually tend to be good actors."

Hwang Jung-eum recalled, "Now that I think about it, I think I also felt sad while singing with you in the past," and the instructor replied, "You cried twice."

The lesson then continued in earnest. Hwang Jung-eum first read the lyrics slowly, almost like a monologue, building up her emotions. She then practiced singing one line at a time without accompaniment, working on delicate emotional expression.

The instructor advised, "In the line 'Love soaks my heart like spring rain,' it feels like a girl remembering the happy moments she had with the man she loved while standing in the rain." She added, "If you look at it as though you are gazing at a distant memory, the emotion may come out." Hwang Jung-eum then made everyone laugh by saying, "Maybe it's because I can't remember things from the past," and "Maybe it's because I like the present."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married former professional golfer-turned-businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and has two sons. The couple once filed for divorce mediation in 2020 but reconciled. They later went through divorce proceedings again in 2024 and finalized their divorce in May last year, going their separate ways. During the divorce process, Hwang Jung-eum also confirmed a public relationship with former basketball player-turned-businessman Kim Jong-gyu last year, but the two broke up about two weeks later.

Hwang Jung-eum also took time away from the spotlight after becoming embroiled in controversy last year over allegations that she embezzled 4.3 billion won in company funds.

anjee85@sportschosun.com