Lee Jun-young Chased a Drunk Driver for an Hour... "I Thought, Let Him Hit My Car" in a Tense Moment ('You Quiz')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Lee Jun-young recalled the tense moment when he personally chased down a drunk driver and turned the vehicle over to police.

On the 8th, tvN released a teaser for 'You Quiz on the Block' titled "Jun-young's roller-coaster emotions ahead of enlistment."

In the video, Lee Jun-young recounted the story of spotting a drunk driver in the past and following the car for nearly an hour before handing it over to police. He recalled the tense situation at the time, saying, "I was on the phone with the CEO hyung, and I hung up and followed the car, saying, 'Hyung, I have something to do for a moment.'"

After noticing the suspicious vehicle's movements, he immediately called the police and reported, "I think the car in front is driving under the influence." He then kept following the vehicle without losing sight of it until officers arrived.

He said, "I followed it with the mindset of, 'Rather than having it crash into another car, let it hit mine,'" drawing admiration as he described how he took the risk to prevent further harm to others.

Lee Jun-young also spoke candidly about his mixed feelings ahead of his enlistment on the 21st. "It feels like I'm on a roller coaster," he said. "Even while filming, I would suddenly feel down, and I got emotional even when it wasn't a scene that called for it. So it became a bit more work to reshoot."

He added, "There was an adult I thought, 'I should never live like that.' But they went through it too, didn't they? I also think, 'What can't I do?'" He then confessed, "These thoughts keep going around in my head," sharing his realistic feelings ahead of enlistment and drawing laughter.

The program will also reveal Lee Jun-young's intense journey, from When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2, which earned him the nickname "an actor with a thousand faces." After joining U-KISS as an additional member, he opens up about enduring harsh training to keep pace with the existing members, the moment he began looking to acting as a breakthrough, the part-time jobs he took to make ends meet, and why he never gave up even after more than 100 failed auditions.

He also candidly shares how deeply he was hurt when, as a newcomer trying acting after a career in idol music, people looked at him with prejudice and told him, "Don't get in the way and just go back." Viewers will also hear about his devoted-son side, described as being like "a son like Geum-myeong," as well as his honest feelings ahead of military service. Lee Jun-young says he feels "like I'm on a roller coaster," expressing a mix of emotions, and his frank, humorous talk keeps circling back to the military. Along with a dance stage he is burning himself out on one last time before enlistment, the broadcast will also feature fresh information shared by Song Kang, who has already completed his military service.

anjee85@sportschosun.com