[SC Scene] "The goal is to top a music show"... AHOF aims for a third career high with a radiant coming-of-age story (full story)

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. The members posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group AHOF sings about the growth of radiant youth.

On the afternoon of the 8th, AHOF held a showcase at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul's Gwangjin District to celebrate the release of its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU." The group's return comes about eight months after its second mini album, "The Passage," released in November last year.

Steven said, "We prepared hard together with the members. I'm nervous, but I'm happy to be able to show our new album." Seo Jeongwoo added, "I'm both excited and nervous. As the title "RUN TO YOU" suggests, I'll keep running hard."

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Seo Jeongwoo posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Steven posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

Since its debut in July last year, AHOF has shown steady growth. Its debut album, "WHO WE ARE," sold more than 360,000 copies in its first week, ranking eighth among all-time boy group debut first-week sales. The title track, "Rendezvous," also earned a triple crown on music shows. "The Passage" surpassed 380,000 first-week sales, setting a new career high.

Chihen said, "'RUN TO YOU' captures the energy of a refreshing summer, while 'Sugar High' shows a more masculine side. These different charms are our strength." Daisuke added, "Since five of us are foreign members, we each bring different cultures and strengths. I think that's why we are loved by overseas fans as well."

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Seo Jeongwoo posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Cha Woong-ki posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

Park Juwon said, "Looking back on the past year, time really seems to have flown by. We have built up so many memories over the past year, so I'm looking forward to making even more good ones." Seo Jeongwoo said, "While preparing for this album, there were times when we all struggled together. Personally, it was hard when filming came up before I had fully prepared the choreography, because I felt very lacking. Even during our concert, we went to Japan and practiced hard. We did our best to show a good side of ourselves and got through it. Whenever that happened, we comforted one another without hesitation and cheered each other on, which helped us make up for what we lacked before."

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Park Han posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Zhang Shuaibo posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

"RUN TO YOU" is an album that expands AHOF's year-long youth narrative even further.

Seo Jeongwoo said, "This time, we captured everything from freshness to intensity." Cha Woong-ki explained, "We have been talking about youth since our debut. In our previous album, we told the story of youth filled with our own pain. I think now we can best express the value of youth that keeps moving forward."

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. JL posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Park Han posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

The album includes five tracks, including the title song of the same name, the pre-release track "Sugar High," "Just Say Yes," "Just Because It's You," and "Our Story." Together, they sing about youth moving forward without hesitation, with confidence in their own emotions.

Cha Woong-ki, who took part in writing the fan song "Our Story," said, "Because it is a fan song, I wanted to convey exactly the feelings and sincerity I have toward the fans. I was inspired while lying on the top bunk in the dorm and recalling memories." Park Han said, "It is a story about AHOF and FOHA, our official fan club. I focused on our gratitude for the love we have received and on our own feelings while writing the lyrics."

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Chihen posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Park Juwon posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

The title track, "RUN TO YOU," expresses feelings toward one person with straight-ahead energy. Its refreshing yet addictive melody and dynamic performance signal the arrival of a new summer anthem set to heat up this season.

Cha Woong-ki said, "'RUN TO YOU' means a heart that moves forward without hesitation. It carries a straight, determined heart and confidence." Steven added, "If we have shown the process of youth's growth so far, this time we wanted to capture a more masculine and mature charm through a clearer expression." Park Juwon explained, "The concept is AHOF's own youth. The choreography stands out for expressing a journey that moves forward while crossing different spaces."

AHOF members performed "RUN TO YOU" during the showcase held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF's showcase for its third mini album, "RUN TO YOU," was held on the 8th at YES24 Live Hall. Daisuke posed for photos during the event. Gwangjang-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.08/

AHOF will release "RUN TO YOU" at 6 p.m. that day.

JL said, "I want us to reach No. 1 on a music show. When you receive a trophy on stage, it feels like you have achieved something, and that makes me happy. I want to create precious moments during this promotion as well."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com