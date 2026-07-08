"Chaotic" Park Bom Announces a Sudden New Start as a Composer, One Year After Halting Activities

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Park Bom has taken on a new challenge as a composer after pausing her activities.

On the 8th, Park Bom said on her social media, "I decided to work as a composer too. Whatever."

She added, "The song I am posting now was written and composed by me. I created the melody with my voice and wrote down my thoughts by hand. Please show it a lot of love."

Along with the post, Park Bom released an original song titled "Rainy Day."

The vocals in the released track were believed to be generated by AI voice, and Park Bom added, "I will record it myself with my own voice and upload it later."

She later continued to hint at her work as a composer by posting more original songs, including "Heaven," "A Morning with Nothing," and "The World of Squares and Circles."

The titles and melodies, which reflect Park Bom's distinctive sensibility, drew fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Park Bom halted her activities in August last year for health reasons. After taking a break, she ended her exclusive contract with D-Nation Entertainment last month, eight years after signing with the agency.

narusi@sportschosun.com