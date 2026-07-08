"I Absolutely Can't Say Anything" Yoon Kyung-ho to Hold a Fan Signing During 13 Hours of Vow of Silence... Will the 'Too Much Talker' Keep Quiet?

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho will begin 13 hours of vow of silence to keep his ratings promise. From a live radio broadcast to a fan signing event, he is drawing attention with the unusual plan to say not a single word.

On the 8th, the official social media account for the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama posted an announcement titled, "'Mr. Kim' invitation event. Yoon Kyung-ho fulfills his ratings promise: vow-of-silence signing event."

It added, "We invite you to the site where actor Yoon Kyung-ho will carry out his 'quiet' promise. You may speak, but Yoon cannot say a word," drawing laughter.

This is part of Yoon Kyung-ho's ratings promise event. At the production presentation for "Mr. Kim," he had previously said, "If it goes over 13 percent, I won't speak for 13 hours!"

The promise became reality much sooner than expected. "Mr. Kim" got off to a strong start with a 9.5 percent viewership rating for its first episode, according to Nielsen Korea nationwide data, and surpassed 15.7 percent by its second episode, confirming that Yoon had to fulfill his promise.

The upward trend continued. Episode 4, which aired on the 4th, recorded a peak rating of 25.1 percent, an average of 22.7 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 21.6 percent nationwide. It once again broke its own record at a rapid pace, firmly holding the top spot and rewriting K-drama box office history.

As the ratings quickly rose above 13 percent, Yoon Kyung-ho will now carry out his promise and begin his vow of silence.

The promise date is the 13th. On that day, Yoon will fulfill his vow of silence while appearing on SBS Power FM's live broadcast of the Cultwo Show, and he will also take part in a fan signing event. Attention is focused on whether he can remain silent to the end despite the hosts' barrage of questions and the lively atmosphere of the live radio show, and on how he will communicate with fans at the signing event.

Meanwhile, "Mr. Kim" is a revenge action drama about a father universe, in which the "most ordinary" dad in the world becomes the "most dangerous" man to fight for his one and only daughter. Yoon Kyung-ho plays Park Jin-cheol, a former secret agent once known as the "god of the battlefield" who is now a father devoted only to his daughter. Moving between intense action, warmth, and humor, he has made the drama's dopamine button impossible to ignore with his unpredictable charm.

anjee85@sportschosun.com