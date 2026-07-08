Hwang Bo-ra's 25-Month-Old Son Develops Hives After Sharing a Straw Licked by a Dog... Ends Up at the Hospital, Saying, "Mom Is Sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Bo-ra was deeply startled by her son's unexpected allergic reaction and rushed to the hospital.

On the 7th, a short video titled "A first-time mom, Hwang Bo-ra, who did not know her son had allergies. Hospital trip because of a dog (feat. Hwang Bo-ra's son)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Boravariety."

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra visited a dog cafe with her son Woo-in, and Woo-in shared a drink with a dog. When Hwang Bo-ra noticed this, she urgently stopped him, saying, "No," but the straw the dog had licked had already gone into Woo-in's mouth. Hwang Bo-ra immediately took the straw away, saying, "What if you eat something the dog ate?"

A little later, Woo-in began scratching his body repeatedly as if it were itchy. Thinking it was more than a simple mosquito bite, Hwang Bo-ra quickly took off his clothes to check his condition. Hives had broken out, likely from an allergic reaction, and Woo-in shed tears from the discomfort.

Facing her son's allergic reaction for the first time, Hwang Bo-ra comforted him, saying, "Mom is sorry," and then took him straight to the hospital for an accurate diagnosis.

Woo-in had previously filmed with a dog, and there had been no problems at the time. Hwang Bo-ra worried, saying, "It was brief then, but there are too many dogs here, and I think it happened because they drank the beverage together."

At the hospital, Woo-in was fortunately not in serious condition. His allergic symptoms had also subsided slightly. The doctor explained, "He needs to take an antihistamine. If it were severe, he would need an injection, but it is not at that level. Syrup is enough for now." After being told there were no major issues, Hwang Bo-ra finally let out a sigh of relief, saying, "Mom is sorry."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. She gave birth to her first son in May 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com