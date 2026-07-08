Han Da-gam receives a gift filled with NBA championship energy for her baby at 47: "So touching"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam, who is currently pregnant, shared a special gift for her unborn son and offered a glimpse into the joyful daily life of an expectant mother.

On the 8th, Han Da-gam posted photos on her social media account along with the caption, "There are such kind people in the world. A gift for Chaltteok."

The photos showed gifts sent by an acquaintance who lives in New York. As Han Da-gam opened the gift boxes one by one for her baby nickname, Chaltteok, she kept exclaiming in amazement and could not hide her happiness.

The gift boxes contained a hat, English picture books, and a variety of newborn items, all carefully prepared. In particular, the acquaintance drew attention by giving a commemorative New York Knicks hat, the NBA champion this year, with the hope of passing on good energy to the baby.

Han Da-gam expressed her gratitude, saying, "A gift sent all the way from New York." She added, "A New York Knicks hat, this year's NBA champion team. Such a meaningful gift. I am truly touched."

Looking through the English picture books, she also said, "An English book?" and added, "Thank you, Manhattan mom," as she thanked her acquaintance.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. She drew attention in April when she announced her pregnancy at age 47, and she is expected to give birth to a son in September.

She recently appeared on the KBS2 variety show "The Return of Superman," where she candidly shared how her daily life changed after becoming pregnant, her health management tips, and how she feels about becoming a mother later in life, earning support from viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com