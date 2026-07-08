Hyundai Movex wins top prize at 2026 Risk Assessment Best Practices Presentation Contest, receiving Minister of Employment and Labor Award

◇Hyundai Movex won the grand prize at the final round of the 2026 Risk Assessment Best Practices Presentation Contest, held on the 7th at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX). Photo provided by Hyundai Group

Hyundai Movex received the grand prize, the Minister of Employment and Labor Award, at the 2026 Risk Assessment Best Practices Presentation Contest.

The contest is an annual safety and health event hosted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency to identify and promote best practices that effectively prevent serious industrial accidents. The final round is usually held during the first week of July, known as Occupational Safety and Health Emphasis Week. This year, 545 workplaces took part. After a series of preliminary screenings from April, 16 workplaces, four from each of four categories by industry and size, advanced to the final round. Hyundai Movex competed in the small- and medium-sized construction category, advanced through the preliminaries, and took first place in the final round held on the 7th. Winning companies are exempt from regular MOEL inspections in the industrial safety and health sector for 2027, and their executives are given opportunities to serve as model instructors in safety assessment training for peers in the same industry.

Hyundai Movex, one of the flagship affiliates of Hyundai Group led by Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun, along with Hyundai Elevator, is a total smart logistics solutions company that operates in logistics automation, screen doors, and IT services.

At the final round, the company mainly presented how it proactively identified and managed risk factors at its core business sites for smart logistics and screen door installations, while preventing serious accidents through systematic safety activities. As a specialist in AI- and robot-based logistics solutions, it highlighted the digital transformation of safety management by strengthening the operation of an intelligent safety and health system and pursuing "smart prevention" as a core strategy through AI integration. Hyundai Movex is also improving safety efficiency by introducing "Super Safe," a digital safety management solution developed by Hyundai Research Institute, to its sites.

Previously, Hyundai Movex renewed its five major management system certifications under international standards in environment (ISO 14001), safety and health (ISO 45001), quality (ISO 9001), anti-bribery (ISO 37001), and compliance (ISO 37301).

Hyundai Movex said, "This is the result of our efforts to establish safety activities not as a simple legal obligation, but as a core management process," adding, "This award will serve as an important opportunity for employees and partner companies alike to further advance our safety management."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com