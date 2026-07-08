"Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Raises Chronic Kidney Disease Risk by 25%" ... Risk Varies by Type of Fatty Liver

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that patients with fatty liver face a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, and that the level of risk varies depending on the type of fatty liver and the degree of liver fibrosis.

A research team led by Professor Kim A-ryeong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital followed 70,361 adults for an average of 6.8 years. The results showed that the risk of chronic kidney disease rose significantly in people with fatty liver, and that the risk also differed by fatty liver type.

According to the findings, the incidence of chronic kidney disease was 4.94 cases per 1,000 person-years in people without fatty liver, compared with 7.45 cases per 1,000 person-years in those with fatty liver. The risk of chronic kidney disease was 17% higher in patients with fatty liver than in those without it.

The risk differed especially by fatty liver type. In patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which is accompanied by metabolic abnormalities such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, the risk of chronic kidney disease increased by 25%. In patients with fatty liver accompanied by metabolic dysfunction and moderate alcohol intake, known as MetALD, the risk of chronic kidney disease rose by 32%.

The study also found that among patients with fatty liver, the higher the risk of liver fibrosis, the greater the risk of developing chronic kidney disease. The same pattern was observed in both MASLD and MetALD.

Professor Kim A-ryeong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Ilsan Paik Hospital said, "Fatty liver should no longer be viewed as a disease limited to the liver, but as a systemic condition." She added, "In particular, assessing whether metabolic dysfunction is present, whether alcohol is involved, and the degree of liver fibrosis together can help identify and manage patients at higher risk of chronic kidney disease more effectively."

She added, "It is important to check the condition of both the liver and kidneys through regular health screenings, and to improve lifestyle habits such as weight control, exercise and reducing alcohol intake."

The findings were published in Gut and Liver, an SCIE-indexed international journal in the field of gastroenterology.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com