"The Mood Changes Completely"...How to Choose Sunglasses That Suit Your Face

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In summer, sunglasses are a must-have item that protects the eyes from strong ultraviolet rays and also serves as a fashion accessory. Even when people wear the same design, some may look slimmer and more refined, while others may appear broader-faced or more imposing. Rather than simply following trends, it is better to choose a design that suits your face shape.

For round faces, angular frames work well. They create contrast with the soft contours of a round face, making it look slimmer and more defined. Frame size also matters. If the frame is too small, the face can look larger, so it is better to choose sunglasses that are slightly wider than the face.

People with angular face shapes, such as a square jawline, can often look more severe. Round or oval sunglasses help soften sharp facial lines. Cat-eye sunglasses, with their upward-tilting ends, draw the eye upward and prevent the jawline from standing out too much.

Long face shapes can give an intelligent and sophisticated impression, but the wrong sunglasses can make the face look even longer. In such cases, oversized sunglasses or frames with thick rims can reduce empty space around the face and draw attention horizontally, creating the effect of a shorter face.

A heart-shaped face has a broad forehead and a narrow jawline. Wearing the wrong sunglasses can make the forehead look even wider, so it is important to choose frames that naturally draw attention toward the lower part of the face. Oval or aviator-style sunglasses help balance the overall proportions of the face.

Diamond-shaped faces are widest at the cheekbones, with a narrow forehead and chin. Round sunglasses are a good match because they can help soften the prominence of the cheekbones. If the lenses are large and the frames are angular, the cheekbones may stand out more and feel overwhelming.

Choosing sunglasses that suit your face shape can help improve your overall impression, but they cannot change the structure of your face itself. If your cheekbones are very prominent or your square jaw is pronounced, certain frame shapes may make your face look wider or more severe.

If you are stressed about your facial contours, facial contouring surgery is another option to consider. The procedure improves the shape of the facial bones to create better overall proportions and balance. It is typically divided into cheekbone reduction, square jaw surgery, and chin surgery.

Oh Chang-hyun, chief director at Banobagi Plastic Surgery, said, "Sunglasses are useful for complementing face shape, but they cannot change the structure of the face itself. If the cheekbones or square jaw are pronounced, it is worth considering facial contouring surgery." He added, "Facial contouring surgery is not a procedure that simply makes the face smaller. What matters is creating a natural balance by taking into account facial proportions, bone structure, muscles, and skin condition."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com