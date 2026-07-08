Kim Dae-ho Heads to Yeongwol County, Leaving a Second House Right Next Door...('Where Is My Home')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun's Jeong Bit] The charm of a second home is on full display in Yeongwol County, Gangwon Province.

In the MBC program 'Where Is My Home,' which airs on the 9th, the cast heads to Yeongwol County in Gangwon Province to tour second homes surrounded by nature and a relaxed atmosphere.

Yeongwol County is widely known as the setting for the final days of King Danjong in the box-office hit 'The King's Warden.' As a designated second-home special zone, it offers tax benefits for a 'one-home' household, drawing strong interest from second-home buyers.

Joining the tour are Yang Se-hyung, who dreams of owning a second home; Kim Dae-ho, who uses a separate annex next to his main house as a second home; and Gyeong Su-jin, who enjoys second-home life in Boryeong. Together, they visit a range of homes in Yeongwol County.

The first stop is a second home owned by a newlywed couple. Everyone is impressed by the calm Zen-style interior and a jacuzzi where they can relax while looking out at nature. During the tour, they happen to meet the husband, who was working in the fields, and hear why the couple chose this second home and what daily life is really like there.

While the wife continues a four-days-in-the-city, three-days-in-the-countryside lifestyle, the husband has settled down in Yeongwol County. In particular, his unexpected background as someone whose family has lived in Seoul for three generations draws laughter. Interest also turns to the story of how he, once a Seoul native, came to settle in Yeongwol County and even take on the role of village secretary.

The next house they visit is a colorful home with a pure white exterior but a vividly styled interior. It began as a second home but has now become the couple's primary residence, and its tastefully designed decor immediately catches the eye.

In particular, the rooms decorated to reflect each spouse's personality have completely different vibes. Seeing this, Joo Woo-jae says, "It feels like they're living as if they each have their own place," and Gyeong Su-jin agrees, saying, "It's almost like a studio apartment."

A cozy attic in the wife's room also draws attention. The three enjoy a relaxing healing-style home tour as they listen together to Yoon Jong-shin's "A Rewarding Day" on the cassette player placed in the attic.

Yang Se-hyung says, "It feels like the kind of place you'd want to go after working hard in Seoul, just to listen to that one song." The homeowners, who say they are satisfied with country life, raise expectations by adding, "Once you experience life in the countryside, you won't want to go back to the city."

The second-home episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airs on Thursday the 9th at 10 p.m.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com