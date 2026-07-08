"With My Daughter Suyeon"... KCM Reveals Heartwarming First Father-Daughter Joint Stage on 'The Return of Superman'

Photo courtesy of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] KCM and his eldest daughter Suyeon will perform their first father-daughter joint stage in 15 years.

The 628th episode of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman,' airing on the 8th under the theme 'Our Shining Summer Days,' will feature MC Ralral and Jongmin Kim. In particular, KCM and his eldest daughter Suyeon are set to present their first joint stage, bringing viewers to tears.

KCM drew attention by performing at a concert while singing to Suyeon's piano accompaniment. Ahead of their first father-daughter stage, Suyeon said, "Performing on stage with my dad was a little overwhelming, but I practiced hard because I wanted to move my mom." KCM added, "I had only imagined the day I would sing to Suyeon's accompaniment, so I feel incredibly proud to finally do a joint stage together."

As KCM and Suyeon's first joint stage began, his second daughter Seoyeon could not take her eyes off the performance created by her father and older sister, while his wife Bang Ye-won shed tears of emotion at the long-awaited moment. Seoyeon transformed into a human flower arrangement with a sign that read, 'KCM, the god of vocals, fighting! You have Princess Teto Seoyeon!' and made her father smile. As his stage began, KCM reportedly could not even look properly toward Seoyeon, fearing he might burst into tears while watching her wave a small sign and gaze at him endlessly.

The touching first joint stage between KCM and his eldest daughter Suyeon, along with Seoyeon's adorable support for her father, will be shown in the full broadcast of 'The Return of Superman.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com