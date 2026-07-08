Jeong Sun-hee Says Park Myung-soo Made a Confession Attempt in His Rookie Days and Even Checked Her Real Estate Status ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee will share a funny story about nearly receiving a confession from Park Myung-soo.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing tonight, Wednesday the 8th, will feature Lee Sung-mi, Jeong Sun-hee, Kim Young-hee, and Lee Seon-min in a special episode titled 'Laugh Creators Crew, Ukkk.'

On the show, Jeong Sun-hee recalls a special episode involving Park Myung-soo during her time at MBC.

She says that in her rookie days, Park Myung-soo unexpectedly made a bold move. At the time, he was dressed as a bee and showed unusual interest by asking whether she owned her home or rented it, and whether there was any mortgage on it.

Jeong Sun-hee then reveals another story about nearly being the target of Park Myung-soo's confession attempt.

She explains that Park Myung-soo had prepared a car trunk full of balloons and was planning to confess to her, but the moment never happened because she did not show up. As the studio hears this mix of sincerity and comedy from Park Myung-soo's past, it bursts into laughter.

Jeong Sun-hee also looks back on a dramatic reunion with Lee Young-ja after seven years.

She recalls appearing on Lee Young-ja's program recently after a long time without meeting her, and the moment they faced each other again. Their affectionate bond, built on Lee Young-ja being like a benefactor and teacher to her, draws everyone's attention.

Their first meeting is also revealed. Jeong Sun-hee remembers the moment when Lee Young-ja, then one of the biggest stars of the time, recognized her first during her rookie days.

From their intense first encounter in a broadcasting station restroom to the relationship that continued on comedy stages and at TV sets, she shares how important Lee Young-ja has been in her life.

In particular, Jeong Sun-hee says she received rigorous training from Lee Young-ja night after night.

She recalls the harsh training sessions in front of the DJ booth and even shares the story of surviving a critical moment with her woodpecker impression.

Jeong Sun-hee's sharp wit, honed on variety shows, keeps the MCs and guests laughing.

An episode from her 'Heroine Five' days is also revealed. Jeong Sun-hee remembers how the strong energy of the female entertainers made it difficult to book guests at the time.

She describes how guests were afraid to appear on the show and how the female members delivered fearless performances, vividly capturing the atmosphere of variety shows back then.

In particular, a story about Gang Dong-won's eyes, as if he had given up everything after Jo Hye-ryeon's suggestion for a company dinner, draws laughter.

Looking back on that time, Jeong Sun-hee explains the unpredictable energy that defined 'Heroine Five,' and the MCs and guests burst into laughter over the old stories.

From Park Myung-soo's confession attempt during her MBC days to her deep bond with Lee Young-ja and the behind-the-scenes stories from 'Heroine Five,' Jeong Sun-hee's humor and sincerity can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing tonight, Wednesday the 8th, at 10:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com