"She Slapped Me and Tore My Underwear"... Song Jin-woo Reveals His Japanese Wife Minami's 'Shocking' True Colors ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Song Jin-woo drew laughs as he revealed his Japanese wife Minami's unpredictable behavior.

At the end of the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 7th, a preview for next week's episode was released.

Song Jin-woo and Minami, who joined the show as a new destiny couple, immediately stood out with their high-energy chemistry and strong presence.

In the preview, Song Jin-woo introduced his wife Minami's quirky charm and began by saying, "At first, I thought she was an action actress."

He then shocked everyone by revealing, "She has slapped me and torn my underwear many times."

Instead of being flustered, Minami coolly admitted, "That's right, I did it."

She then casually explained, "Once you wear it, there is no bottom," sending the studio into laughter.

The couple's competitive spirit was also on display.

Song Jin-woo said, "We have competitions that are not really competitions. A Korea-Japan showdown takes place inside our home," and the two showed off their unique energy by taking part in variety-style contests to make each other laugh.

Even from the preview alone, Song Jin-woo and Minami showed off their sharp wit and cheerful couple chemistry, raising expectations for what kind of everyday life they will reveal on "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

narusi@sportschosun.com